12 held by Delhi police for attempts of unauthorised withdrawal from high-value NRI account

Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested 12 people, including three HDFC bank employees, for allegedly attempting to make an unauthorised withdrawal from a very high-value NRI account.

As per information shared by Cyber Cell Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) KPS Malhotra on Tuesday, as many as 66 attempts of unauthorised online transactions were made by the group on the high-value account.

"The accused had fraudulently obtained cheque book which has been recovered. Mobile phone number identical to that of account holder's US-based phone number was also procured by the fraudsters," the DCP stated.

"On the basis of technical evidence, footprints, and human intelligence, multiple geolocations were identified. In all, raids were conducted at 20 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," he further informed.

Out of the 12 accused held by the police, three are HDFC bank employees, who were involved in issuing the cheque book, updating the mobile phone number and removing the debt freeze of the account.

The matter came to light after HDFC bank filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell alleging several unauthorised attempts of withdrawal noticed in one NRI account.

"There are many unauthorised internet banking attempts noticed in one NRI bank account. Further, there have been attempts to withdraw cash from the same account, using the fraudulently obtained cheque book. Attempts were also made to get update mobile phone number in the KYC of the same bank account by replacing the already registered US mobile phone number with similar/identical Indian mobile phone number," HDFC bank's complaint alleged.

The police informed that in earlier instances, there were attempts of withdrawal of money from this account, and two cases were registered for the same at Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, and Punjab's Mohali.

Further raids are in progress and investigation in the case is being carried out.

( With inputs from ANI )

