12 lakh cases disposed in Lok Adalat, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh disposed of about 12 lakh cases in Lok Adalat, informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, adding that Uttar Pradesh secured first place in the country for the disposal of cases in the Lok Adalat.

Addressing a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Friday to felicitate the district judges with excellent performance, Adityanath said, "I am happy to inform you that Uttar Pradesh secured first place in the country for the disposal of cases in the Lok Adalat. Though the target was 5 lakhs, we have cleared more than 12 lakhs cases in the Lok Adalat."

He further said that the state government started observing two days as Thana Diwas and another two days as Tehsil Diwas every week because a large percentage of cases can be settled at Thanas and Tehsils.

"We should not forget that every victim is poor and deprived. So we have to ensure speedy justice to them," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

The CM who recently reviewed the state prisons congratulated Governor Anandiben Patel who ordered the release of 75 women prisoners who had completed their sentences and were sick.

The Chief Minister said, "I had held a review meeting with the prison department, and I found that many prisoners have completed their sentence but are still in jail due to some reasons, but I would like to congratulate the Governor who got 75 women prisoners who were sick and completed their sentence, released from the jail."

The Chief Ministers also instructed the prison officials to dispose of cases where the prisoners have completed their jail term but are still in the prison as they are unable to pay their fine.

"In many cases, even after the completion of the sentence, the prisoners are in jail as they are not being able to pay the fine. In such a situation, it is our effort that all such cases can be disposed of to avoid an unnecessary crowd in the jail," said the Chief Minister.

He said that around four to four and a half years back nobody was willing to invest in the state due to the bad law and order situation, but today the same has witnessed a sharp increase with the total investments going up to Rs 4 lakh crore in the past four and a half years.

"We used to see that four-and-a-half-five years ago people did not want to come here to UP for investment because people were afraid of the bad law and order situation here. But in the last four and a half years, investment has increased in UP and till now an investment of Rs 4 lakh crore has been done in UP," added Adityanath.

( With inputs from ANI )

