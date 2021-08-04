12-year-old girl raped and killed, body hung from a tree in MP

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was raped and murdered in a forest about 55 km from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district headquarters. The girl's body was found hanging from a tree. The incident has caused a stir in the area. After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter further. A youth has also been arrested and is being questioned.

According to the victim's father, the 12-year-old girl was at home in the morning. She then told her father that she was going to the forest with her mother. After that she left the house. The father thought the girl was with her mother. She has gone to the forest with her.

But the mother had no idea. When the girl's mother returned from the forest, the father questioned her about the girl. The mother said that her daughter had not come with her.

The scared parents then started searching for the girl but she was nowhere to be found.

The villagers also started searching for the girl. The girl's body was found hanging from a tree in the forest. Her limbs were tied. Also, her body was hung from a tree with a piece of a cloth.

Police have sent the girl's body for autopsy. A young man living in the village is suspected in the case. Police have arrested him for questioning.

Police are investigating the matter further. A Hindi website has reported about this.

