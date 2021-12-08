1,26,373 jewellers register for hallmarking till 30 Nov, 21: Ashwani Choubey

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Wednesday informed that the number of jewellers who got themselves registered for hallmarking as of 30 November 2021, is 1,26,373.

Choubey in a written reply to Lok Sabha, added, "The number of pieces of jewellery that have been hallmarked since the implementation of mandatory hallmarking of gold ornaments (from 01 July 2021-30 November 2021) is 4.29 Crore."

Hallmarking had been made mandatory from January 15, 2021. However, in view of the pandemic situation, the date was extended to June 1, 2021. Thereafter, there were detailed stakeholders' consultations with representatives from jewellery manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, retailers, AHCs, consumer organizations etc. Taking into account the ground situation, Hallmarking has been made mandatory from June 23, 2021, for 14, 18, and 22 carats of gold jewellery/artefacts in 256 districts of the country where there is at least one Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC).

An advisory committee, which also included representatives of jewellers and AHCs, has been constituted by the Government to deal with the issues faced in the implementation of mandatory hallmarking.

Indian Standard has also been amended to provide for hallmarking of a mixed lot of jewellery; Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) based system has been introduced to ensure greater transparency in the functioning of the gold jewellery industry and for providing credibility of hallmark to the consumers.

Further, the software has been made user-friendly and a help desk has been set up at BIS Headquarters and also at all BIS branch offices, to resolve the issues and problems of the jewellers and AHCs.

( With inputs from ANI )

