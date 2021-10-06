13 bullets found in woman's bag at Visakhapatnam airport

Visakhapatnam airport officials on Tuesday found 13 bullets in a bag belonging to a woman.

As per the police, the owner of the bag has been identified as Tripurani Sujatha (61).

Security officials at the airport immediately informed the Airport Police Station after finding bullets in her bag.

The police said, "Tripurani was travelling from Vizag to Hyderabad. During the baggage scanning at the airport, 13 live 0.32 bore bullets were detected in her baggage by the scanner. She is not having any licence or valid documents for the same."

The woman has, however, denied having any knowledge of the presence of bullets inside her bag, saying that her uncle owned a weapon and after his death, his wife moved to her place with the luggage, which she must have had packed in her bag.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 25 (1B) of the Arms Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

