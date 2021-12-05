13 civilians killed in firing incident in Nagaland, Chief Minister announces probe

Thirteen civilians died in a firing incident in Tiru village area in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening, Superintendent of Police Imnalensa confirmed.The personnel, said to be para commandos, reportedly mistook the victims as militants and ambushed them, sources said.The incident took place on Saturday evening, December 4, 2021, when the victims were returning home from a coal mine in a pick-up truck.

They were daily wagers at the coal mine. Reacting to the incident, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said it was "highly condemnable" and a "high-level" special investigation team would probe the case to ensure "justice is delivered". He appealed for peace from all sections of society.Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted on Sunday morning to express his condolences to the families of the deceased.

