13-year-old girl from Hyderabad scales Mount Kilimanjaro

A 13-year-old girl from Hyderabad recently scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

Speaking to ANI, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi expressed her happiness and shared her experience to scale mount Kilimanjaro.

"It was an adventurous experience, Mount Kilimanjaro is such a mountain where you experience all the weather conditions so I," she said.

Hasvi explained that the preparation for this Mountaineering has been stated three months back right after the Everest base camp that was done in April this year.

"After doing base camp, I realised that I want to complete all seven summits therefore I stated preparation then and there," she added.

"What I learnt in all this is that for mountaineering, you have to be mentally strong, so I used to do all the activities like Yoga and Meditation to keep myself mentally," she said.

Speaking about her future goals, Hasvi said "I want to climb all seven summits before 2024 and for that, I have made all the plans already."

"My message to all young generations is not to ask them to choose Mountaineering but to basically tell them to conquer their mountain in their lives," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

