1,300 year-old sculpture of Goddess recovered in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 30 The Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Union Territory's Budgam district have recovered an ancient sculpture of Goddess Durga from Khag area, the police said on Tuesday.

"A team of officials from the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums were called for examination of the recovered sculpture at district police office, Budgam," the police said.

"During examination, it was revealed that the recovered sculpture of Goddess Durga dates back roughly to 7th AD (about 1,300 years old)."

The sculpture is carved in a black stone with Goddess Durga seated on lion throne. However, some part of the left side arm is missing. Moreover, the sculpture is having the influence of Gandhara School of Art.

The recovered sculpture was handed over formally to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums and his team by Tahir Saleem Khan, SSP Budgam.

This is the second sculpture of Goddess Durga recovered in Kashmir in 2021.

In August, Jammu and Kashmir police recovered a 1,200 year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga. The sculpture was retrieved from Jehlum river at Pandthrethan area of Srinagar by labourers while extracting sand.

The recovered sculpture of Goddess Durga is carved in a black stone with Goddess Durga seated on lion throne along four attendants.

