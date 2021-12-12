13th December 2021, 20 years of 2001 Parliament attack

On Monday 13th December 2021 India will mark 20 years of 2001 Parliament attack. One of the worst day for India, where India faced 10 death's of officials.

The 2001 Parliament Attack was the attack on the Parliament in Delhi, where the Pakistan based terrorist Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) , trained five terrorist to attack on India. The five terrorist manage to enter in the Parliament gate during Lok Sabha meeting, where several minister and officers were present. The terrorist had carried AK47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and grenades.

After their entrance one Indian officer suspected that they are terrorist and the gunfight between them and security personnel, started where the officers killed all five terrorist but India also faced huge loss due to gunshots, In total ten people died in the terror attack

Amongst them five were Delhi Police personnel, one woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)trooper,two Parliament Watch, a ward Staff, a gardener and, a photojournalist also died.

Mohammed Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hussain, Afsan Guru and SAR Geelani were the masterminds behind this attack within the days they got arrested and sentenced to death.

BJP leader L K Advani said that the attack “was executed jointly by Pakistan-based and supported terrorist outfits, namely, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. These two organisations are known to derive their support and patronage from Pak ISI.”