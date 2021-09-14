14-feet iron scrap statue of PM Modi made by father-son duo in Guntur

Artisans from Tenali town of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh made a 14-feet statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with iron scrap.

The artisans are father-son duo Katuri Venkateswara Rao and Ravichandra who run 'Surya Silpa Sala' in Tenali town.

They are famous for making sculptures and statues with discarded material and iron scrap, mainly nuts and bolts.

Katuri Venkateswara Rao said, "We have international recognition in making iron scrap sculptures. We have made artistic sculptures using almost 100 tonnes of iron scrap for the past 12 years."

"Recently we have designed a 10 feet height Dhyana Gandhi sculpture using 75,000 nuts for a world record. Seeing that, a Bangalore based organisation approached us to make the statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

According to Rao, various kind of waste material was used and 10 to 15 workers worked day in and day out for almost two months to complete this statue.

"We have been making statues and sculptures with iron scrap for more than a decade. We have exhibited our iron scrap statues in countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong," said Rao.

"We have made the statue of Narendra Modiji with iron scrap. Many people who saw this work are appreciating us," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

