14-year-old brain dead boy donates his eyes, heart, both hands and lungs to six people

A 14-year-old brain dead boy from Surat has given new life to six people by donating his body parts. His organs have been donated by his parents. The 14-year-old boy's name is Dharmik Kakadia. He is a resident of Surat city. On October 27, his health suddenly deteriorated. So his parents took him to Kiran Hospital in Surat for treatment. However, the doctor declared him brain dead after examination. Donate Life organization learnt of the Dharmik's health condition. They explained the importance of organ donation to the child's parents and encouraged them to donate organs.

The boy's parents then donated Dharmik's organs. Dharmik's eyes, heart, liver and both hands were then donated to six people. It gave them new life. After organ donation, the organs were transported to Chennai, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. For this, three different green corridors were created. Two hands of Dharmik's were donated to a person from Pune. His heart was donated to a 15-year-old boy from Junagadh. He underwent surgery in Ahmedabad.

The lungs were donated to a person from Andhra Pradesh. He underwent surgery in Chennai. Dharmik's liver was donated to a person from Patan in Gujarat. Dharmik's eyes were given to a needy person at Kiran Hospital. Dharmik had been suffering from kidney disease for five years. His father Ajay Bhai Kakadia works as a manager in a diamond company. Dharmik's father was ready to donate his own kidney to the child. However, on the 27th, his condition worsened.