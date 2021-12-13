14th December National Energy Conservation Day

Every year on 14th December India observes National Energy Conservation Day. The day is subjected to create awareness amongst the people of country to save energy. Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union ministry of power also celebrates this day as achivement towards making India a energy-efficient country.

BEE is the constitutional body who helps the government with strategies and new ideas to reduce energy, the BEE only implemented India Energy Conservation Act was in 2001. The BEE also urge the country people to conserve energy.

Energy conservation means using the available resources carefully and preventing wastage of energy.

The BEE celebrate this day through many programs like discussion, conferences, debates, workshops, and competitions.

They also gives awards to those industries and organisations for achieving energy utilization and conserving it.

There are also so many schemes to promote energy conservation,and energy efficiency, like PAT Scheme, Standard and Labeling, Energy Conservation Building Codes, and Demand Side Management.

Whatdoestheenergyconservationact2001says?

The Act establishes regulatory requirements for equipment and appliance standards and labeling, commercial building energy conservation rules, and energy consumption standards for energy-intensive sectors.