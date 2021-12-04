15 cases of Omicron in Canada may increase India's concern

The threat of a new omicron variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa has now increased in India as well. So far, the new variant has been found in more than 30 countries. As a result, everyone's anxiety has increased. Fifteen patients with the new variant have been identified in Canada. Health officials fear corona cases will rise again in the country. There are a large number of Indians living in Canada. The number of passengers coming to India from there is also large. This has raised concerns in India. Omicron was first discovered on the African continent. Therefore, African countries were included in the list of high risk countries. But now with the rise of omicron in Canada, the danger has increased.

7 corona positives have been detected in one day at RGI Airport, Hyderabad. All have been admitted to TIMS hospital. Twelve people from abroad have so far tested positive. This includes nine from the UK, and one each from Singapore, Canada and the US. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Omicron patients are on the rise in Africa. The World Health Organization has mobilized US$ 12 million to support critical response activities in countries across the region for the next three months. The announcement was made by Abdul Salam Gue, Emergency Director of the WHO's Africa Division.