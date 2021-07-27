15 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be available in August: Govt

Approximately 15 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available in the month of August, a top government official informed on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference today, NITI Aayog, Member-Health, Dr VK Paul said: "Have supply visibility of approximately 15 crore vaccine doses in the month of August; the exact numbers will be released later."

Paul also advised people not to travel unnecessarily and emphasised that some areas are still a matter of concern especially Kerala and northeastern states.

"There is a need to avoid unnecessary travel and avoid large crowds. This is not the time for mass gathering and large-scale festivities, some states like northeast and Kerala still remain a cause of our concern," said Paul.

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal also commented on the current Covid situation and said," There is a progressive decrease in districts reporting high cases. Districts with greater than 100 cases declined from 379 on May 25 2021 to 121 on June 25 2021. We still have 62 districts with more than 100 cases but they are localised."

( With inputs from ANI )

