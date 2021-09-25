15-year-old sets herself on fire as mother scolds her for playing mobile game

In today's world mobile has become a part of many people's lives. Many say that it is difficult to live without a mobile phone. But one cannot imagine anyone giving their lives for mobile. A 10th standard student was so obsessed with her mobile phone that she committed suicide when her mother stopped her from using it. The incident has caused a stir in the area. The heartbreaking incident took place in Pandua Shripala village in Hooghly district.

The deceased student's name is Rubina Khatun. She was 15 years old. She was studying at a school in the Iqbalpur area of ​​Kolkata. She use to stay at her aunt's house in Iqbalpur area. She had come to Hooghly to visit her mother when schools were closed due to the Corona pandemic. Therefore, online education of children has started only on mobile phones. But the habit of mobile phone was so ingrained that mobile became a part of her life. She was spending most of her time playing video games on her mobile, chatting with her friends.

When her mother Sabina Khatun looked at the girl's habit, she urged her to give up her mobile habit. Her mother yelled at her after which the annoyed girl locked herself in the room and poured kerosene on her body and set herself on fire. The other members of the household were asleep when the incident happened. When her mother woke up in the morning, the girl did not open the door. Then when her mother looked inside through the window, she saw her daughter lying on the ground. Then the mother screamed loudly. Other members of the household and neighbors gathered. The incident was reported to the police.

Hooghly Rural Additional Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Sagar said police rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident. The body was taken into custody and sent to the postmortem. The mobile phone habit started the argument at home. Police found a suicide note next to the body, in which the girl wrote that her mother was repeatedly shouting at her to break her mobile phone habit. So I'm committing suicide. Police are currently awaiting a postmortem report.