16-year-old hangs self after parents refused to buy her new dress for her upcoming bday

In a shocking incident, a 16 year died by suicide allegedly after her parents refused to buy her a new dress for her birthday. The incident took place in Sahakaranagar near Hebbal in Karnataka on Sunday.

The horrific incident came to light when the 16 year old’s parents who are daily-wage workers, returned home by evening. The girl didn't answer their so her father broke the door and found his daughter hanging from the ceiling. The deceased girl had quit her studies after she failed in her class 10 exams, her family told police.

As per a family relative, the girl had demanded a new birthday dress, which was on Monday. However, due to financial crisis triggered by the lockdown, her parents were unable to buy her a new dress so they turned down her demand.

“She also liked a distant relative of hers and wanted to marry him. But both the families were against the idea and she was upset about this too,” family members told police.