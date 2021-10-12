16-year-old jumps to death in front of moving train; mentions PM Modi in suicide note

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy died by suicide in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The teenager has committed suicide because he could not be a good dancer. However, in the suicide note written by the youth before the suicide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been mentioned. The suicide note states that the last wish should be fulfilled by the Prime Minister. The suicide note calls for a song to be sung by singer Arijit Singh and a dance music video choreographed by Nepali artist Sushant Khatri.

Sanjeev Sharma, in-charge of Jhansi Road police station, said that an 11th standard student from Gwalior's Cancer Hospital area committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the railway track on Sunday night. A suicide note was found near the body of this young man. In which it was written, I could not become a good dancer because my family and friends did not support me.

Also in the suicide note the youth demanded that a music video should be made after his death. A song should be sung by Arijit Singh and Nepali choreographer Sushant Khatri should dance on it. This music video will give peace to my soul. This young man has made a demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill his last wish. Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is underway. But the family of the young man who committed suicide by saying that he could not become a good dancer has been shocked by his decision.