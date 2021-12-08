17-yrs old girl raped by her acquaintances in Hyderabad, 5 arrested

A total of five accused have been arrested by Hyderabad police for allegedly raping a 17-years-old girl in the state's capital.

As per information received from the police on Tuesday, all five accused were the victim's acquaintances and a case has been registered under the appropriate sections.

Police informed that they have managed to nab the five accused and suspect that few more are involved in the crime. However, five accused are being sent to judicial remand.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor