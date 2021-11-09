18 deaths in 13 fratricide cases in CRPF since 2018

India's largest paramilitary force Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has witnessed 18 killings in 13 fratricide cases since 2018.

An internal data collated by from 3.25 lakh personnel force mentions that total of six casualties, including the fratricide incident that took place at about 3.25 am on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma Sukma district, were reported in 2021 so far in five fratricide cases.

The number of fratricide cases in 2020 and 2019 were three each with five casualties in both years.

However, two casualties were reported in two cases of fratricide in 2018, the data reveals.

In an unfortunate similar incident of fratricide that occurred on early Monday, a CRPF constable killed four of his colleagues and injured three others by shooting them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

The CRPF, however, has ordered an inquiry into the incident "to ascertain the cause of the incident and suggest remedial measures".

The incident took place at about 3.25 a.m. on Monday in which Constable Reetesh Ranjan of CRPF's 50 Battalion opened fire on his company personnel in which four were killed and three others got injured.

Those killed identified as constables Dhanji, Rajiv Mondal, Rajmani Kumar Yadav and Dharmendra Kumar while those injured are named as Water Carrier Dhananjay Kumar Singh, and constables Dharmatma Kumar and Malaya Ranjan Maharana are learnt to be the friends of the accused but he might have killed them on any issue which is not known yet.

Constable Reetesh Ranjan of "C-Company 50 Battalion Lingalapalli under Maraiguda Police Station, Sukma opened fire on his company personnel that led to four casualties.Constable Reetesh has been apprehended along with his weapon.

According to CRPF, local police has begun an investigation into the case and all legal actions will follow.

Prima-facie, the CRPF has said, "it seems that due to some emotional stress leading to sudden psychological disbalance Constable Reetesh Ranjan lost his control and in a fit of rage opened fire on his colleagues."

A senior CRPF officer, requesting anonymity, toldthat "suicide and fratricide incidents mainly happens because of domestic compulsion and in a fit of rage on small issue normally".

Asked what kind of steps are being taken to stop such incidences, the officer said the force is stressing on counselling sessions and it is also taking the help of civil counsellors.

"Almost every Battalion has one counsellor in Naxal-hit areas as well as Jammu and Kashmir and other regions where force personnel are far from their family members and facing disturbances," said the officer.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor