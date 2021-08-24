18-year-old boy shot dead in Delhi's Najafgarh area

An 18-year-old boy Aman was shot dead by two men near Najafgarh's Khaira road restaurant counter in Delhi on Monday, said police.

Chhawla Police Station informed that it had received a PCR call at 7 pm regarding the incident.

The victim was taken to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital (RTRM) where he was declared brought dead.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on Tuesday under various sections at the Chhawla Police Station.

The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team are investigating the case.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

