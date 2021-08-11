18-year-old dies, parents injured in cylinder blast in Hyderabad
By ANI | Published: August 11, 2021 03:48 AM2021-08-11T03:48:54+5:302021-08-11T04:00:02+5:30
An 18-year-old boy died on Tuesday while his parents got injured in a cylinder blast at an illegal cylinder filling unit at a locality in the Dhoolpet here, said police.
According to police, an 18-year-old boy died and his parents received severe burn injuries after a cylinder blasted at his residence.
The family has set up an illegal gas filling centre at their residence and the blast took place while filling a cylinder, said the police.
The injured were rushed to the local government hospital for treatment and the body was sent for Post Mortem Examination.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
