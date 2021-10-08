19-year-old IIT student arrested for harassing 50 school girls, teachers

Two months ago, on August 8, a complaint was lodged with the Delhi Police. Someone was harassing girls and teachers at a school in North Delhi online. Some person was sending obscene messages on WhatsApp and morphed photos on social media. Everyone was disturbed by the calls coming from international numbers. He used to enter the online class without the permission of the admin. The police cyber cell launched an investigation into the victim's complaint.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a 19-year-old boy was behind this. The boy's name is Mahavir Kumar. According to police, Mahavir was studying for a degree at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Mahavir had targeted more than 50 teachers and girls. Mahavir got in touch online with a school girl. The two became friends. Mahavir was very fond of that girl. After that, Mahavir contacted the girl by making a fake ID from Instagram. Mahavir started blackmailing the girl by sending obscene photos. He took teacher numbers from the girl and started sharing weblinks in the online class.

Mahavir was sharing pornographic content in the group during the online class. The school took action against some of the students on the grounds that they were child molesters. However, the school did not stop and the school finally ran to the police. Police checked the IP address to find out the crime. Based on the complaint, the police contacted the victim girls, teachers and parents and found 5 fake Instagram accounts, fake caller IDs and 33 WhatsApp numbers. After searching for the IP address, the accused Mahavir was identified.

The DCP said that while checking the mobile numbers, the victim had received a call on one of the numbers three years ago. The girl was selected from the profiles created on that number. Accused Mahavir, who was arrested in Patna, has confessed to the crime during interrogation. Mahavir used voice-changing apps to hide his identity. He was morphing nude photos of the victims through apps. Several pornographic videos and photos were found in Mahavir's mobile. Mahavir did not make any kind of recovery. Mahavira claimed that he did all this for fun. While checking Mahavir's social media, he often used blackmailing to know the phone number of the users. There was no financial transaction in any way. He loved a girl. But then he started creating fake IDs on Instagram to find more girls, police said.