1,948 arrested, 34 convicted under UAPA in 2019: MHA

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data a total of 1948 persons were arrested and 34 were convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha.

While replying to the question of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva in the UAPA case, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, "The NCRB compiles the data on crime as reported to it by States and Union Territories and publishes the same in its annual publication 'Crime in India'. The latest published report is of the year 2019."

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha Rai said, as per the published report of the year 2019, the total number of persons arrested and persons convicted under the UAPA in 2019 is 1948 and 34 respectively.

