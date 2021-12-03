19.6 pc decline in crime against women in state, says Tripura CM; 500 female constables to be recruited

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said that a drastic fall of 19.6 per cent has been recorded in crimes against women in the state.

While furnishing detailed data on the crime against women in Tripura, the Chief Minister said that incidents like killing wives, molestation and domestic violence have been reported less in 2020 in comparison to 2019.

"In 2019, a total of 38 cases of wife killing were registered that have reduced to 23 in 2020. Molestation cases took a dip to 159 from 215, abduction decreased from 138 to 110 and cases of domestic violence also reduced to 365 from 452 in the stipulated one year period," Deb informed.

The overall decrease in crime against women stood at 19.6 per cent, he added.

Speaking at a blood donation camp organized by Tripura police at Jirania police station, Deb chartered detailed figures of the crime rate including incidents of road rage.

"In an attempt to attack me, the opposition has tried to defame Tripura police which is contrary to the facts," he said while presenting the figures.

"A drastic decrease has been recorded in the state's overall crime rate. In the year 2019 a total of 655 incidents of road mishaps were reported in the state which has reduced to 466 in 2020," he said.

"The official data also says that rape cases have also decreased to 165 from 195 in the stipulated period of 2019 to 2020. In 2019, attempt to murder cases stood at 153 that took a dip to 117 in 2020," he added.

"The total figure of murder cases have also dwindled to 114 from 144, similarly incidents dacoity, burglary and snatching have also decreased in one year," Deb further added.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Tripura police would initiate the process of recruitment for as many as 500 new posts of female constables.

"Women empowerment is not at all related to making tall statements. It's about taking steps that highlight your approach," he said.

"Wherever there is a vacancy it will be filled up. A recruitment process is under progress for 500 officials in the police force without any gender-specific division. In the new posts, all the 500 posts would be exclusively for female aspirants," the Chief Minister added.

( With inputs from ANI )

