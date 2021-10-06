2 children among 3 killed in Delhi's Anand Parbat fire due to gas leakage
By ANI | Published: October 6, 2021 11:16 AM2021-10-06T11:16:21+5:302021-10-06T11:25:12+5:30
At least three people, including two children, died due to a fire caused by domestic gas leakage at a house in the Anand Parbat area on Tuesday.
At least three people, including two children, died due to a fire caused by domestic gas leakage at a house in the Anand Parbat area on Tuesday.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Chauhan, a woman named Sushila and her two kids, namely, Mansi and Mohan both aged seven years succumbed to their injuries in RML hospital during treatment.
Further probe is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app