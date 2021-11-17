2 CRPF jawans, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Baramulla

Published: November 17, 2021 12:10 PM

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and one civilian were injured as terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Palhalan Pattan area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Wednesday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists had lobbed the grenade at a CRPF naka party.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

