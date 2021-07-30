2 CRPF jawans, policeman injured in grenade attack in J-K's Baramulla

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were injured after a grenade attack jolted Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police statement, 2 CRPF jawans and a policeman were injured in a grenade attack in Baramulla town.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

This news pours in amidst the backdrop of the meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to review the preparations for Independence Day that is being held today.

India will celebrate 75 Independence Day this year.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir police informed that suspected drones were spotted at three different places in the Samba district.

