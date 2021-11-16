2 dead after under-construction building collapses in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Two labourers died after the wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them on Monday night at Sector 20 of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, said the police.

According to Additional DCP, Gautam Buddh Nagar Rann Vijay Singh, contractor and another labourer are absconding.

The incident took place in building 835, Sector 20.

A search is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor