2 drug peddlers, Nigerian supplier arrested in Delhi with Heroin worth over Rs 7 crores

Two Punjab based drug peddlers and one Nigerian national who was the supplier of drugs were arrested on Tuesday with over 1.122 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 7 crores.

According to Delhi Police, "A trap was laid near Poswal Chowk, Mohan Garden at around 10 AM. Two persons who were moving around suspiciously tried to flee when signalled to stop. But both the accused were overpowered by the raiding party," said Rajesh Maurya, Station house officer (SHO), Mohan garden.

Both the accused are identified as 27 years old Gursewak Singh and Amritpal Singh and police recovered 350 grams and 650 grams of Heroine from their possession

During the investigation, both the accused revealed that "They had come from Punjab to receive the consignment from a Nigerian. The team worked relentlessly to trace and identify the source and finally laid hands on the 36-year-old Nigerian Supplier Anyigide Frankline from whose possession 472 gms more heroin was recovered. Thus a total haul of 1.122 Kg was affected from the three accused, which are worth more than Rs 7 crores in the international market."

The Nigerian could not produce any passport or visa. Therefore section 14A Foreigner's Act has also been invoked in this case," SHO added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

