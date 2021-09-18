2 injured in bike-gas tanker collision in Jaipur

Two persons received grievous injuries on Friday after a bike collided with a gas tanker in Jaipur's Kadei Junction of National Highway-16, fire official informed.

Immediately, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Assistant Fire Officer, Purna Chandra Marandi said, "A bike hit the tanker and fell inside the back wheel of the tanker. Unfortunately, the tyre of the tanker burst and the tanker caught fire."

The fire official said that both the injured have been hospitalized at the nearest Badachana CHC in Jaipur.

The incident also disrupted the traffic movement for some hours. However, the senior police officer reached the spot and controlled the traffic rush.

( With inputs from ANI )

