2 juveniles among 3 held for TN cop's murder
By IANS | Published: November 22, 2021 11:15 AM2021-11-22T11:15:03+5:302021-11-22T11:25:08+5:30
Chennai, Nov 22 Three persons, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection with the murder of a Sub-Inspector ...
Chennai, Nov 22 Three persons, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection with the murder of a Sub-Inspector here, police said on Monday.
Sub-Inspector Bhoominathan, attached with the Keeranur police station, was on patrolling duty on Saturday and early Sunday, when he found youths travelling on bikes with goats.
Suspecting theft, the Sub-Inspector chased them, but was hit on the head with a machete. Bhoominathan died on the spot, police said.
The assailants included a 19-year-old and two juveniles. Details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app