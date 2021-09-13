2 killed, 3 rescued after building collapses in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area

At least two people were killed while three others were rescued after a four-storey building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area of Delhi on Monday.

According to NS Bundela, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range (Delhi), teams of local police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) among others are present to undertake rescue operations.

"Two children, who were passing by the building died during the collapse. Further, the relief and rescue operation is being carried out," said Bundela.

Asked about the amount of damage due to the accident, the Joint CP said, "We need time to assess the number of people stuck under debris."

Fire Department, which is engaged in the rescue operations said that a total of three persons including two children have been rescued till now from under the debris after the building collapsed.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Municipal Corporation is probing the cause of the building collapse.

"Relief and rescue work is underway. Probe on to find out if any load-bearing wall inside the building was affected which led to the collapse," Sanjay Goel, Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

( With inputs from ANI )

