2 killed after gas cylinder explodes in Andhra's West Godavari
By ANI | Published: August 28, 2021 03:31 PM2021-08-28T15:31:03+5:302021-08-28T15:40:13+5:30
Two people, including a child, were killed in a gas cylinder blast in Pedamainavanilanka village of Narsapuram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari district, police said Saturday.
"At around, 12:30 am a gas cylinder exploded in a house. Two persons were present in the house at that time Bommidi Nagaraju, 35, and his six-year-old son Rohit Kumar. Both sustained burn injuries in the fire. The walls of the house were damaged due to the intensity of cylinder blast," said Mogalturu Sub-Inspector C Kumar.
Police arrived at the site of the accident on Saturday morning and shifted the bodies to Mogalturu government hospital for post mortem. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under section 174 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
An investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
