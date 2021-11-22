2 killed as car falls into open drain

Gurugram, Nov 22 Two persons were killed on Monday after the i-20 car in which they were travelling fell into an open drain on Pataudi Road here, police said.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Kaishav and Dharamveer, were driving towards Gurugram from Pataudi.

They belonged to the state's Mahendragarh district.

"The exact reason behind the accident is yet to be known.... Whether the driver lost control of the car or some vehicle hit them from behind, it will be clear after a probe," a police officer said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car fell directly into the open drain. Police said they are yet to confirm who was at the wheel at the time of the accident.

Though both the youth were rushed to a hospital, they were declared brought dead. Their bodies have been sent for an autopsy and results are awaited.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against an unknown person, the police said, adding a probe is underway.

