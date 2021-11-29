2 killed in violence in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 29 Two persons were killed and one injured when two groups attacked each other in a village in the Jhangha area of the district.

The incident took place on Sunday evening and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada, said the additional police force has been deployed in the village and that an investigation has been initiated with five teams under an SP-rank officer.

"Family members of the deceased have lodged an FIR and both bodies have been sent for post-mortem," the SSP said.

According to reports, on November 11, one Maqsoodan Nishad of the Jaddpur village went to see an orchestra where he had a scuffle with one Shyam Yadav.

Yadav received injuries on his head, after which he lodged an FIR against Maqsoodan Nishad and one Pawan Sahini.

On Sunday, children of both the groups were playing and had an altercation.

Soon after, around 12 people, including one Gulshan Nishad, arrived on the scene and started fighting with the Yadavs in which Ram Kishan Yadav, 65, Vishal Yadav, 20, and Rinki Kumari, 22, received bullet injuries.

Vishal died on the spot while Ram Kishan died during treatment at the BRD medical college.

