2 men arrested in Delhi for cheating people with promise of organizing music events featuring global celebrities

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of organising music events for them featuring international celebrities.

The accused identified as Arjun Jain (32) and Aman Kumar (38) are both residents of the national capital and are directors of an alleged firm engaged in organising music events including global celebrities.

As per the police, the duo's modus operandi was to induce people to invest in their firm after promising them a 50 per cent return on their investments.

Acting on a complaint, a police team mounted surveillance on movements of the two accused and after conducting raids arrested them from Delhi.

The complainant alleged that after taking Rs 5 crore from the complainant, the accused duo neither organised the event as promised nor refunded the principal amount, police said.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

