2 Uttar Pradesh policemen arrested in Kanpur businessman death case

By ANI | Published: October 10, 2021 07:13 PM2021-10-10T19:13:59+5:302021-10-10T19:25:02+5:30

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested Police Inspector Jagat Narayan Singh and Sub Inspector Akshay Mishra in connection with the murder case of a Kanpur businessman.

Thirty-eight-year-old property dealer Manish Gupta had died in a Gorakhpur hotel on September 7 allegedly after being thrashed by policemen. The businessman's family had alleged that he was beaten to death by police during a raid at the hotel he was staying in.

As many as six policemen were suspended in connection with the case.

The state police had announced reward money of Rs 1 lakh for information on each of the six policemen booked in the murder case.

( With inputs from ANI )

