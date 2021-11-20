20-yr-old woman gang-raped in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 20 A 20-year-old woman was gang-raped in the national capital last week after which police swung into action and arrested two people, police said on Saturday.

According to an official, a call was received on November 13 at the Pandav Nagar Police station.

When the police reached the spot in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, they found two females who told them that one of them was gang-raped by two people. The accused also attempted to assault the other - a minor.

Delhi Commission of Women's Crisis Intervention Centre's (CIC) counsellor was informed who recorded the victims' statement.

"The victims were counselled," the official said.

Both of them were then sent for medical examination and a case under sections 376 (Rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused and an investigation initiated.

The police deployed several teams and a massive search operation was launched to nab the accused. The accused identified as Nawal, a resident of Acharya Niketan Patparganj in Delhi and Nagendra Bhatti, a resident of Pandav Nagar in Delhi were later arrested from Yamuna Khadar area of the city.

On sustained interrogation, they admitted to having committed the crime. "The investigation is still on," the official added.

Crime against women in the national capital continued to show an upward trajectory, compared to last year's data.

Notably, as per data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) a month ago, the national capital recorded the highest number of crimes against women among all the metropolitan cities of the country.

According to the data compiled by the Delhi Police, 1,725 women have been allegedly raped in the current year till October 31.

In 2020, 1429 women had to face the violence till the same period. Compared to last year, there has been an increase of 20 per cent in the crime.

As many as 7,948 women were raped in 2020, which increased to 11,527 this year.

In total, the crime against women has increased by a massive 45 per cent in the national capital in the past ten months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor