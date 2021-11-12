2,000 dengue cases reported so far in MP's Gwalior

As many as 2,000 cases of dengue have been reported in Gwalior so far, informed an official.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer Gwalior said, "A total of 2,000 positive cases of dengue have been reported in Gwalior so far.

He further said, "Our control measures have started producing results, cases are gradually coming down."

( With inputs from ANI )

