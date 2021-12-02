2022 polls: Fake education model of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, says Punjab Education Minister

Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over education policies of the Delhi government in the national capital and called it a "fake education model of Arvind Kejriwal".

Slamming Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, Singh tweeted, "Sisodia ji, My promise is with Punjab, I will not let you get away! Where is 250 school list and their performance? Arvind Kejriwal ji what you wanna hide? Why are you saving Sisodia ji and letting him do Nautanki? Today I will expose Kejriwal Model of Education. Here are my questions..."

"Why are you not comparing ur education model with Sheila Dixit? Is this the reason? -10th result of Delhi government schools worse than that of Sheila Dikshit's government. FYI: Punjab's 10th result has been consistently improving since Congress came in power," Congress leader Singh said.

Singh further alleged that the number of children in Delhi government schools are decreasing and the number of children increasing in private schools since AAP came to power. "In the last three years, the number of children in government schools in Punjab has increased by a record 5 per cent, 14 per cent and 14 per cent which is the biggest increase in the history," he said.

Further, slamming Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, Singh tweeted, "Why are 42 per cent of permanent teachers posts vacant in Delhi schools? Why did you betray 22,000 guest teachers in Delhi? Why did you fail to recruit even one permanent teacher?"

Lauding the efforts of the Punjab government, Singh said, "Punjab recruited about 9000 new teachers in the last four years. It is expected that by December, about 20,000 will be recruited. Out of them recruitment of 10,000 master cadres and 2,000 physical education teachers have already been approved by Punjab government."

"No new government school has the Delhi government opened in the last six years, against its promise of 500 new government schools in its manifesto (2015). FYI: In reality, whichever school was opened, it was already planned by the previous Congress government," he said.

Punjab Education Minister further alleged that the ratio of children to teachers (35:1) is low in Delhi schools. "The student-teacher ratio in Punjab is 24:1, which is one of the best in India," he said.

"Vacancies of principals in 760 out of 1060 schools in Delhi. -479 posts out of 1844 of Vice Principals in Delhi laying vacant. -41 per cent of non-teaching staff posts are getting vacant in Delhi schools? FYI: Punjab schools have no such vacancies," he tweeted.

"Kejriwal, you promised to give jobs to 8 lakh youth. But RTI says gave 440 jobs in 6 years! FYI: Crores were also spent in its advertisements," he said.

"This conference highlights the Fake Education model of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi," he said.

As the debate between the Education Ministers of Delhi and Punjab over schools, quality of education in their respective states continues, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday released a list of 250 Delhi-government run schools in the national capital and challenged his Punjab counterpart Pargat Singh to release a list of 250 schools run by his government.

Punjab Assembly polls will be held in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor