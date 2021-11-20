21 new cases of Dengue reported in MP's Indore, total tally breaches 1000 mark

The number of Dengue patients in the city has breached the thousand mark after 21 new cases of the disease that included 10 children were reported on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Setiya said that the reason for the increase in the number of dengue patients is water logging or around people's homes.

"People should not let water stagnate around them in which dengue larvae grow. Till now, one thousand people have become victims of dengue, even today 21 new cases have come in which 10 are children. At present, there are 28 active dengue cases in the district, out of which 15 are being treated in hospitals," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the experts said on Friday that Dengue makes pregnant women vulnerable to unfavourable pregnancy as compared to non-infected pregnant women.

Gynaecologists thatspoke with said that if pregnant women get infected with dengue, there are possibilities that the foetus may suffer from growth restriction (IUGR) and may be underweight.

Dengue virus (DENV) causes fever and severe haemorrhagic symptoms in humans. Dengue Virus Serotype-2 is more fatal.

The vector-borne disease spreads through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito and is dangerous as the infected mother may pass on the infection to the foetus.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor