23 held in connection with paper leak of UPTET 2021 exam

At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak of the UPTET 2021 examination, informed Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order on Sunday.

"23 people have been arrested from across the state. Few photocopies of the question papers were found from those arrested. The exam will be again conducted in a month's time. STF to probe the case and take action against those found guilty," Kumar said.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.

Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi on Sunday said that the case will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF).

"The paper leak of UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted by UP STF. Uttar Pradesh government will soon conduct the exam within a month," Dwivedi said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor