24 universities in the country declared bogus; check out full list

The University Grants Commission has declared 24 self-styled" institutes in the country as bogus. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made the announcement on Monday. Based on complaints received from students, parents, general public, electronic and print media, UGC has declared 24 self-proclaimed higher education institutions as bogus.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of 8 bogus universities. These include Varanasi Sanskrit University in Varanasi, Mahila Gram University in Allahabad, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy in Kanpur, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Open University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh University in Mathura, Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan University in Pratapgad and Indraprastha in Noida.

There are 7 bogus universities in Delhi. These include Commercial University Limited, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR Focused Judicial University, Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Vishwakarma Open University and Spiritual University. There are two bogus universities each in Odisha, West Bengal. Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry each have one bogus university. St. John's University in Nagpur is on the list of bogus institutions.