28 year-old woman tied and gang-raped for two days, accused arrested

While the rape of a 30-year-old woman in Mumbai's Sakinaka area is fresh, a similar shocking incident has taken place in Chhattisgarh. A 28-year-old girl was tied and gang-raped overnight. According to police, on September 13, the victim went to fetch water from a public tap in the village, but did not return home until late at night. The family then searched for her overnight, but she was not found. Finally, the next day, the family lodged a complaint with the police. Police immediately launched an investigation and on September 15, the woman was found injured in the cattle shed of a man named Vijay Kanwar in the village.

According to police, the girl was gang-raped with her hands and feet tied. Also, she had not been given any food or water for three days. Seeing the condition of the young woman, the police were shocked. Police rushed her to the hospital and arrested Vijay Kanwar, 30, superintendent of the village hostel, Ramlal Kanwar alias Balla, 30, a relative of the sarpanch, and Hiralal, 26.