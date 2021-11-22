3 cousins of bride killed in accident in UP

Agra, Nov 22 Wedding celebrations turned into mourning when three cousins of the bride were killed in a road accident here.

The accident took place on Sunday, just hours before the wedding.

A few family members performed the last rites of the three young men and then moved to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh where the wedding was scheduled to be held.

The deceased were identified as Harsh Rathore, 20, Prem Rathore, 18, and Ankit Rathore, 19.

The accident took place near the Nunhai police post, when a truck hit the moped bike, on which the three were riding. Harsh and Prem were returning home after picking Ankit from Rambagh. While Prem and Ankit died on the spot, Harsh succumbed to injuries during treatment, said the police.

The bodies were handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem.

After the accident, only five members of the family left for Gwalior along with the bride to solemnize the wedding.

