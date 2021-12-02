3 December Dr. Rajendra Prasad's birth anniversary, know about his role in Independence movement

India celebrates 3 December as the birthday of first President of nation, Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad was the first president of India who served the nation from 1950 to 1962. He was an Indian political leader and lawyer. Prasad joined the Indian National Congress during the Indian Independence Movement and became a major leader from the region of Bihar, Maharashtra. He also played the important role in making of constitution.

Rajendra Prasad was born in a Kayastha family in Ziradei, in the Siwan district of Bihar. He got married at very early age when he was 12years old.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad's role in Independence movement

Dr.Rajendra Prasad had a major role in the Independence Movement. Prasad's first association with Indian National Congress was during 1906 annual session organised in Calcutta, where he participated as a volunteer. Later he joined Indian National Congress in 1911. He met Mahatma Gandhi during one of the fact-finding missions at Champaran, Mahatma Gandhi asked him to come with his volunteers.He also responded to the call by Gandhi to boycott Western educational establishments.During the course of the independence movement, he interacted with Rahul Sankrityayan, a writer, and polymath. After which he took an active role in helping people affected by the 1914 floods that struck Bihar and Bengal.