3 held at IGI airport for trying to travel abroad without Protector of Emigrants clearance

As many as three people, including two travel agents, were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, for dodging immigration by trying to travel abroad without Protector of Emigrants clearance.

As per the police, the agents cheated the victims on the pretext of providing a job in Gulf countries without protector of Emigrants (POE) clearance.

Two mobile phones and one tempered passport has been recovered from the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Navidad Khan, Zuber and Abad Tyagi, and a case of cheating has been registered.

The police, in its press release, said that on November 20, Navidad, intending to board IndiGo flight to UAE, arrived at IGI Airport, where he was intercepted by the Immigration officials.

"Upon checking, his Passport was found tempered and had missing pages. It was found that on November 15, he was intending to travel to Saudi Arabia on a work visa and his passport category was Emigrant Check Required (ECR). However, he was not having possession of mandatory E-migrant (POE) clearance," they said.

During interrogation, Navidad disclosed that he came in contact with agents namely Zuber and Abad who allured him for a better job prospect in Gulf countries and arranged for his journey for Rs 1,10,000, police said.

"When he was offloaded, he approached the agents. They removed the page of his Passport as it had a cancellation stamp of the immigration department affixed on it," police said.

Raids were conducted on the revealed whereabouts of Zuber and he was arrested on November 21, the police informed.

Further, on the instance of Zuber, the mastermind of the case Abad Tyagi was arrested on November 23, they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor