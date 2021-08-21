3 JeM terrorists killed in encounter at J-K's Awantipora

Three unidentified terrorists have been neutralised on Saturday in an encounter between terrorists and the security forces in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora.

The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit; Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

"#TralEncounterUpdate: 03 unidentified #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," they tweeted.

The search operation is still underway, and further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

