3 members of same family found dead in UP's Kanpur

Three members of the same family were allegedly found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, informed Sanjeev Tyagi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur.

"Bodies of three family members have been found in a house in Fazalganj police station area in Kanpur. Police's forensic unit, dog squad team and surveillance team are engaged in the investigation," said the DCP.

"Some clues have also been found on the basis of which investigation is being done. The incident will be revealed soon," he added.

Further investigation is on.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor