30 new Covid cases in Delhi, no death for 5th consecutive day

As many as 30 fresh Covid infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government Sunday.

The cumulative caseload has reached 14,37,959 including 33 recoveries in the 24-hour period.

According to the health bulletin on Sunday, no new death was recorded for the fifth consecutive day. The death toll stands at 25,082. A total of 14,12,526 people have been recovered from the disease so far.

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi was recorded at 0.05 per cent and the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent.

The total number of COVID tests conducted in the national capital so far is 2,58,62,110, including 45,500 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 14,079,991 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far. Out of this, 1,00,25,201 beneficiaries received the single dose of the COVID vaccine while 40,54,790 people have received both shots.

( With inputs from ANI )

